2 killed in Fifth Ward after vehicle hits tree; Lockwood closed off
HOUSTON - Two people have died after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Houston's Fifth Ward, according to first responders.
Deadly Fifth Ward crash
What we know:
The crash was reported shortly about 4 p.m. Thursday on Lockwood Drive near Clinton Drive. Lockwood is closed off in both directions.
Houston Fire officials confirm with FOX 26 that a vehicle crashed into a tree at the scene.
Police say a man and a woman have been pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police and Fire Departments