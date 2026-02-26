2 killed in Fifth Ward after vehicle hits tree; Lockwood closed off

The Brief A deadly crash was reported on Lockwood Drive. Officials say a man and woman have died.



Two people have died after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Houston's Fifth Ward, according to first responders.

Deadly Fifth Ward crash

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly about 4 p.m. Thursday on Lockwood Drive near Clinton Drive. Lockwood is closed off in both directions.

Houston Fire officials confirm with FOX 26 that a vehicle crashed into a tree at the scene.

Police say a man and a woman have been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.