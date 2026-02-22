17-year-old arrested for man's hit-and-run death in east Harris County

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run Friday night. A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Woodforest Boulevard. The suspect was out on bond for a DWI charge.



A 17-year-old suspect is said to be in custody for the deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Friday night in east Harris County.

Arrest in deadly Woodforest hit-and-run

The backstory:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened on Woodforest Boulevard near Normandy Street.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, officials at the scene said a 57-year-old man was crossing the street toward an apartment complex when he was struck by a white pickup truck.

The truck continued going east on Woodforest.

The pedestrian, now identified as Rayford Howard, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we know:

In an update on Sunday, Sheriff Gonzalez says 17-year-old Benjamin Lira has been identified as the hit-and-run suspect.

Lira is said to be arrested and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Court records confirm Lira was out on bond at the time for a DWI charge.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.