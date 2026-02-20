Deadly hit-and-run reported in east Harris County
HOUSTON - A pedestrian has died, and a driver is wanted after a hit-and-run crash reported in east Harris County Friday night.
Deadly Woodforest hit-and-run
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened on Woodforest Boulevard near Normandy Street.
It's believed the pedestrian was struck by a white pickup truck which fled the scene. The pedestrian has since been pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez