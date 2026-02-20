Expand / Collapse search

Deadly hit-and-run reported in east Harris County

Published  February 20, 2026 9:05pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A hit-and-run was reported on Woodforest Boulevard near Normandy Street.
    • Officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a white pickup truck.

HOUSTON - A pedestrian has died, and a driver is wanted after a hit-and-run crash reported in east Harris County Friday night.

Deadly Woodforest hit-and-run

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened on Woodforest Boulevard near Normandy Street.

It's believed the pedestrian was struck by a white pickup truck which fled the scene. The pedestrian has since been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

