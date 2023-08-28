Harris County shooting: Fight between husband, wife ends with 2 people shot

Harris County authorities are investigating after two people were shot following a family disturbance on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the 10700 block of Shady Canyon.

Preliminary information stated that a disturbance may have occurred between a husband and wife.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

That's when, according to officials, a pistol was introduced by one of the two, and the husband was shot.

At one point, an adult son tried to intervene, and he was also shot.

Both were transported ot the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said both men are said to be in fair condition.

No other details have been released.