Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in a west Harris County neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the 5800 block of Brenwood Trails Lane.

One person was shot to death where Brenwood Trails Lane ends behind Cypress Lakes High School, but not on school grounds.

Cy-Fair ISD says Cypress Lakes High School, McFee Elementary School, and Emery Elementary School are currently in Secure the Building Mode due to the shooting.

According to the sheriff, the male who was killed appears to be in his late teens or early 20s.

The sheriff also says that a group was seen gathering at the location before the shooting.

Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.