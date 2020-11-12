Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

11-year-old Annaya Lewis (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing girl. 

Authorities are looking for 11-year-old Annaya Lewis. 

Lewis was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Cross Saddle Court. 

Authorities said she was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a green stripe. She was also carrying a pink backpack and a black bag. 

Annaya left riding a black BMX style bike, authorities said. 

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Harris County  Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 .