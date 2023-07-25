Harris County Sheriff: Human bones found in wooded area of Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human bones were found in a wooded area.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a citizen came upon bones in a wooded area in the 18300 block of Katy Freeway.

Gonzalez said the bones have been confirmed to be human by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.