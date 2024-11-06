Harris County Sheriff election results: Ed Gonzalez wins reelection

Harris County voters have chosen their next sheriff.

According to unofficial final results, Incumbent Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez received 53.13% of the vote, while his opponent, Mike Knox, received 46.87% of the vote.

Gonzalez has served as Harris County sheriff since being elected in November 2016.

Gonzalez was previously elected to the Houston City Council in 2009, serving three terms as the representative for District H. He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by Mayor Annise Parker.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Gonzalez is also chair of the City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. According to his campaign website, Gonzalez broke new ground with initiatives to prevent vulnerable seniors from elder abuse, expand the fight against human trafficking, reduce the public safety risks of stray animals, protect cyclists and pedestrians on city streets and protect online buyers and sellers from predators.

His campaign website stated that Gonzalez has helped the county turn the corner on crime, cutting down on crime incidents by double digits over the past year, getting the county through natural disasters safely, and bringing accountability to the Sheriff’s Office.

Election results in the Houston area and across Texas

This is just one race voters are being asked to consider this election. Across the nation, Americans cast their ballots for the next president of the United States. In Texas, a closely watched race was between Incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred for U.S. Senate. Voters in Fort Bend County and Harris County voted for a sheriff. Voters also elected new U.S. representatives for their districts, including in Texas Congressional District 18, where voters would choose who would fill the position following the passing of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

To see live election results for these races and more, click here.