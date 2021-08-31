Harris County Public Health extending COVID-19 vaccination cash card incentive program

article

Harris County Public Health announced on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccination $100 cash card incentive program is being extended.

According to a release, the program will run until September 14, 2021.

Officials said the extension was due to the tremendous response and vaccination numbers that were seen over the last two weeks.

RELATED: When can kids under 12 get COVID-19 vaccine? Likely not in 2021, NIH says

Over the last 14 days, Harris County Public Health provided more than 34,000 first dose vaccinations across all sites and the percentage of the eligible population in the county who have received their first vaccine has risen to 71.9%, officials said.

Harris County residents who receive their first dose of the vaccine between August 26 and September 14 can fill out a brief online form to see if they are eligible to receive a $100 virtual cash card by text message or email. Residents who come directly to an HCPH vaccination site will be given a $100 cash card after the vaccination. Individuals who do not live in Harris County, did not receive a first dose between the eligibility dates, or have already received an incentive through HCPH or the Houston Health Department will not qualify.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

If a resident who completes the online form and meets the qualifications for the $100 virtual cash card, HCPH will provide a notice to the individual through text message or email notification. HCPH’s verification process can take 7-14 days depending on volume. The cash card should arrive via text message or email 1-3 business days upon approval notification.



Residents who have questions about the program or their eligibility status should call 832-927-8787 or visit ReadyHarris.org. Residents can also schedule a vaccination appointment through 832-927-8787 or by signing up through vacstrac.hctx.net. Walk-up vaccinations are available; however, residents should schedule their appointment in advance.



Face coverings are required for individuals seeking a vaccination.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP