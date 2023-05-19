Harris County Precinct 6 Constable Deputies arrest serial burglar

article

Constable deputies with the Harris County Precinct 6 Constables Office arrested a serial burglar this week.

According to a release, constable deputies were called out to Connie's Seafood on April 24 for a burglary that had occurred at the restaurant.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies were able to determine the suspect broke into the restaurant, stole approximately $6,000, left the building, then re-entered the building and stole an undisclosed sum of money from another area in the restaurant.

Upon receipt of the video, deputies were able to get a clear image of the suspect who sent it out to patrol deputies on May 10.

The next day, officials said a deputy was patrolling near the 6700 block of Harrisburg when he spotted a man matching the photo and description of the burglary suspect.

The deputy detained the suspect and found blank checks from two other local businesses on him.

The suspect was detained and taken to the Harris County Jail on charges of burglary and felony theft.

Officials said the Houston Police Department was also able to close two open burglary cases in the area that were believed to be committed by the same suspect. They are currently in the process of filing charges.

The suspect's name was not provided by authorities.