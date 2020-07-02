Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office welcomes six new deputies

article

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office welcomed six new deputies to the team on Thursday.

Those sworn in include Deputy Ryan Simmons, Deputy John Johnson, Deputy Ronald Lee, Deputy Lavan Shaanah, Deputy Deandre Roberts, and Deputy Jordan Boepple.

All the deputies will begin serving the department starting on Monday, July 6.

Congratulations to all the deputies.