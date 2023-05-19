Two pedestrians died and another was taken to the hospital after they were hit by an SUV in north Harris County, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 27-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Bioisinetta Sams, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The crash was reported around 1 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rankin Road.

According to investigators, two men and a woman were walking westbound down the road.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash.

"It's not a well-lit area. Does not have sidewalks. Evidence puts that they were in the roadway," HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division Capt. A. McConnell said at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Sams struck all three pedestrians with his Tahoe. One man died at the scene and another was pronounced deceased at the hospital. A woman was transported to the hospital, and her injuries are said to be minor.

"I ask that Houston area, Harris County, get behind these families when we identify them, and support them. I can only imagine what they're going through," Captain McConnell said.

The driver was taken into custody, and the sheriff’s office says he was found to be intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.