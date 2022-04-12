Funeral today for Harris Co. Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis

article

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for fallen Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis.

Family, friends and colleagues will gather to pay their respects at Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in Houston.

RELATED: Harris Co. Precinct 7 Constable Deputy killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver

Private family visitation begins at 10 a.m., public visitation begins at 11 a.m., and funeral services begin at 12:30 p.m.

After the service, police honors will take place outside the church, and then a procession will take Dep. Chavis to burial in Liberty.

The 32-year-old deputy was killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her vehicle on April 2 on the South Sam Houston Parkway West near Fondren Road. The driver was arrested and charged with first-degree felony intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

RELATED: Bond set at $750K for suspected drunk driver accused in Pct. 7 deputy constable's death

Dep. Chavis was an Army veteran and had been with Harris County Precinct 7 since November 2020.

The deputy is survived by her husband, a 4-year-old son, an 11-year-old nephew whom they were raising, and two siblings.

Loved ones describe the fallen deputy as a loving and ambitious mom who would do anything for her family.

Advertisement

RELATED: Loved ones describe fallen Pct. 7 Constable Deputy Jennifer Chavis as 'loving, ambitious mom'