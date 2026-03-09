Harris County DWI suspect accused of crashing into scene of previous deadly crash

The Brief A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into the scene of a previous crash. Court documents allege her blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit.



A woman’s blood-alcohol level was allegedly more than two times the legal limit when she bypassed a police barricade and struck a vehicle that had already been involved in a fatal crash, according to court documents.

What we know:

Harris County court records show 41-year-old Diana Renee Richard was charged with driving while intoxicated and deadly conduct on Monday.

According to court documents, Richard is accused of passing a police barricade that was blocking the scene of a deadly crash and then striking a vehicle that contained the body of the victim from the previous crash.

Court documents allege that Richard’s blood alcohol concentration was .188 and .190. The legal limit is .08.

What we don't know:

Details of the initial crash are not known at this time.