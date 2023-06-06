A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable’s patrol car nearly went into a bayou after a crash with another driver who left the scene, Houston police say.

The crash was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Caversham Drive.

According to police, the deputy constable was traveling southbound and another driver was going eastbound when the vehicles collided.

The patrol vehicle ended up near the edge of the bayou. The deputy constable was transported to the hospital with injuries that were said to be minor.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities investigate a crash involving a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable.

The other driver did not stop at the scene, and their vehicle was found a few miles down the road, police say. The driver has not been located.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.