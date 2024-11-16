A new homeowner discovered possible human remains, prompting an investigation in east Harris County on Saturday, authorities say.

The incident was reported in the 13300 block of Villagrove Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the new owner was reportedly cleaning the home when the possible human remains were found.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office crime scene and homicide units are responding to the scene. Sheriff Gonzalez says the fire marshal’s office is also responding.