Harris County driver accused of leaving scene of deadly motorcycle crash

A driver is accused of leaving the scene of a Harris County crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Andrew Christian Walls, 28, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid for the crash that occurred on Saturday.

According to court documents, a motorcyclist was hit by a tow truck driver, and then the motorcyclist was allegedly hit by Walls.

Court documents allege that Walls then left the scene without stopping to assist with medical care.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, documents state.

Walls’ bond was set at $15,000.