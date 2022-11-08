Harris County mother, ex-boyfriend found dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

article

Harris County authorities are now investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Miller, authorities were called out to 255 Assay Street in reference to an in-progress call, just before 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult female and adult male dead at the scene.

Miller said they spoke with the female victim's daughter who said she and the current boyfriend of the female victim were trying to reach out to the victim earlier in the day and couldn't get ahold of her, so they went to the victim's residence.

When they got there, Miller said they knocked on the door and no one answered.

That's when, Miller said, the current boyfriend made forced entry into the residence and found a mother and ex-boyfriend dead inside.

Miller said an investigation has revealed the ex-boyfriend and mother had previous domestic violence history.

Authorities are talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

No other details have been released by authorities.