Harris County missing person: Authorities searching for 24-year-old Nely Zecena

Authorities need your help locating a missing 24-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.

Officials are searching for 24-year-old Nely Zecena, who was last seen in the 3900 block of Mohlerbruk in north Harris County.

Zecena was wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

Officials said Zecena is in need of medication.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you have any information, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.