Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office reports a man was arrested for assaulting a victim and obstructing their breathing.

According to authorities, on Jan. 12, constable deputies arrived in the 7300 block of Spencer Highway for a Family Violence incident and spoke with the victim.

The victim identified 23-year-old Matthew Antonio Benitez as the man who assaulted them. According to court documents, the victim was in a dating relationship with Benitez.

Benitez allegedly used various objects, such as a metal tray and shoe to hit the victim while she slept before then pushing them down a stairway, officials say. During the assault, he had a firearm and, according to court records, pressed it against the victim's forehead, threatening to shoot her.

Matthew Antonio Benitez (Courtesy of Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office)

He also used a two-by-four piece of wood to hit the victim across her head before pinning the victim against the wall with the piece of wood across her neck, impeding their breathing.

The constable deputies apprehended Benitez in the 200 block of El Dorado Boulevard which was the initial location of the assault. He was taken into custody where officials recovered the gun used during the assault.

Felony charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault – Impeding Breath were approved by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Benitez was taken to the Harris County Joint Processing Center and his bond was set at $20,000.