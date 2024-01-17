Richmond murder-suicide: Sheriff gives details on shooting which killed 5, including 8-year-old

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office releases more details of a deadly shooting related to a domestic dispute in Richmond.

According to officials, on Saturday, Jan. 13, deputies arrived in the 17000 block of Cory Cornel Lane for a murder-suicide involving five family members.

Sheriff Eric Fagan says a juvenile and grandmother at the home, informed authorities a family member shot and killed several relatives. When deputies arrived, they found two children who hid during the shooting and one adult.

FBCSO reports 46-year-old Alrick "Shawn" Alphanso Barrett killed his estranged wife, 44, brother-in-law, 43, sister-in-law, 46, and 8-year-old niece before taking his own life.

Fagan reports Barrett arrived at the home to return a child he had from visitation. When the grandmother tried to take the child inside, Barrett wanted to enter the home and the grandmother allowed it, but she was unaware of his intent, officials say.

Barrett saw his ex-wife inside the home and wanted to reunite with her, but she refused. According to Fagan, the shooting took place after this refusal.

The victims and the suspect were taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for postmortem examination, with results pending. The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Eric Fagan stated, "Our community stands united against such acts, and we are committed to providing support and resources to victims during these challenging times. I extend my deepest sympathies to this family and to those who have been affected by domestic violence."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence you aren’t alone. One in four women experience it. There is help.