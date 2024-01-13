Fort Bend mass shooting: 5 dead, including child after alleged domestic violence dispute

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Richmond on Saturday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Cory Cornel Lane around 6:54 a.m. in Fort Bend County after reports of a shooting.

Officials say four adults, including the alleged shooter, and a child were pronounced dead.

It appeared to deputies and investigators to be a case of domestic violence.

The deadly shooting is under an ongoing investigation.