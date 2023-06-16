Harris County: Man jumps out of moving vehicle on Sam Houston tollway
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man was taken to the hospital after jumping out of a moving vehicle on the Sam Houston Tollway in Harris County.
Details about the incident are limited, but Harris County authorities said the incident occurred in the 5600 block of North Sam Houston Tollway.
Officials said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were released.