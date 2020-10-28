Harris County man in his 70s shot in the face while lying in bed

article

A Harris County man in his 70s was shot in the face while lying in bed on Tuesday night, the sheriff's office says.

The drive-by shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Chipping Lane around 11:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, two shooters in a black sedan fired about 15 rounds into the home.

The man was struck in the nose, authorities say. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office's Violent Crimes Division.