Harris County K9 helps track down suspect after police chase in stolen car

A Harris County Constable K9 captured a suspect who tried to make a getaway on foot after a police chase in a stolen car.

Jacob San Miguel, 18, has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Jacob San Miguel

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says deputies tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on Spring Stuebner Road in Spring just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver, later identified as San Miguel, refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase.

The stolen car crashed into another vehicle and then tried to run away from the scene, according to the constable's office.

Officers established a perimeter around San Miguel.

Constable K9 Lanzo was able to find the suspect.

Law enforcement says San Miguel was found to have two open warrants for attempted theft and the unlawful carrying of a weapon in Harris County.

His bond on the new charges was set at $2,000.