Harris County Judge’s rodeo incident 'should be grounds for resignation', commissioner says

The Brief Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey introduced a resolution to recognize the success of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. In one paragraph of his resolution, he mentions Judge Lina Hidalgo's behavior as "grounds for resignation." Two other commissioners motioned for the paragraph on Hidalgo's resignation to be removed.



During Harris County Commissioner's Court on Tuesday, while introducing a resolution to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, there was an attempt made to call for the resignation of Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Commissioner Precinct 3 Tom Ramsey spoke about the Houston rodeo and recognized them for their accomplishments for the 2026 season.

"When we celebrate the rodeo, we're really celebrating diversity. We're celebrating just everything good about Harris County. Everything good about the Houston-area," said Commissioner Ramsey.

Commissioner Ramsey: 'sense of entitlement from the judge's chair'

What they're saying:

However, he also brings up the incident involving Judge Lina Hidalgo being asked to leave the grounds. "There's no partisan politics in the rodeo. It is just good folks gathering for a good time annually."

Ramsey mentions the claims made by the county judge and the response made by the Houston rodeo.

"The sense of entitlement from the judge's chair in that episode out there is just incredible."

In reading his resolution to recognize the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Ramsey also includes a paragraph about Judge Hidalgo's incident and says it "should be grounds for resignation and a bipartisan call for her apology."

The full paragraph reads:

Judge Lina Hidalgo's entitled behavior and misuse of her official position have embarrassed this Commissioners Court and the people of Harris County time and time again; and now her unfounded comments about those who devote their lives to making the world's largest rodeo an annual success should be grounds for resignation and a bipartisan call for her apology.

Other commissioners' response

The other side:

Commissioner Lesley Briones and Commissioner Rodney Ellis were the only other two commissioners present at the time. Both stated they would approve the first four paragraphs of the resolution, but would like the last paragraph about Hidalgo taken out.

According to Commissioner Briones, the Harris County public elected Hidalgo to serve, and they should be the ones to take action on that part to remove Hidalgo.

Resolution vote

Commissioner Ellis motioned to honor the rodeo as mentioned in the first four paragraphs, but to leave out the paragraph regarding Hidalgo.

Briones and Ellis both voted in favor of the first four paragraphs and Ramsey voted against.

Judge Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia were not in attendance.

What happened at RODEOHOUSTON with Judge Hidalgo?

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