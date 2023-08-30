Twenty-three days after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a leave of absence to seek treatment for mental illness Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis provided an update.

"She's had an open line of communication with her team and is looking forward to getting back to work once her treatment is complete. She appreciates the overwhelming number of well-wishers," said Ellis who is presiding over Commissioner's Court in Hidalgo's absence.

PREVIOUS: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave from office to get treatment for clinical depression

Ellis noted that he has not spoken to Hidalgo since her departure to an out-of-state facility for care involving what she described in a statement as "clinical depression".

"Of course, we remain grateful for the positive example that she has set for dealing with mental health issues and all of us can relate to someone in our neighborhood, in our family our a loved one who has had to deal with those issues," said Ellis.

Last week Hidalgo's spokesperson flatly denied speculation that the Judge was planning to resign her post.