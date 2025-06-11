Harris County Jail faces federal lawsuit over alleged assault on inmate

The Brief A federal lawsuit has been filed against Harris County Jail, alleging that nine officers violently assaulted 22-year-old inmate Anasia Smith in July 2023 after she requested to be relieved from cleaning duties due to exhaustion. The lawsuit claims Smith was struck over 45 times, resulting in ongoing physical and psychological issues, and highlights a pattern of violence within the jail, with over 800 similar incidents reported from 2020 to 2023. Smith seeks compensatory and punitive damages alleging violations of her constitutional rights, while Harris County officials have not yet commented on the litigation.



A federal lawsuit has been filed against Harris County Jail and several of its officers, alleging a brutal assault on a 22-year-old inmate, Anasia Smith, in July 2023. The lawsuit claims that nine detention officers, including multiple ranking officials, violently attacked Smith after she requested to be relieved from voluntary cleaning duties due to exhaustion.

The lawsuit and security footage was provided to FOX 26 by the Texas Civil Rights Project, a nonprofit organization representing Anasia Smith.

Lawsuit alleges brutal assault

What we know:

The incident reportedly occurred at 1 a.m. on July 15, when Officer Paulita Franco allegedly began punching Smith in the head following a verbal exchange. Despite weighing only 107 pounds and posing no threat, Smith was subjected to a barrage of punches from Franco and eight other officers, who continued to strike her even as she curled into a fetal position on the floor. The lawsuit states that Smith was hit more than 45 times during the assault.

Nearly two years later, Smith continues to suffer from chronic back pain, headaches, dizziness, and depression, which have significantly impacted her daily life.

Big picture view:

The lawsuit highlights a broader issue within the Harris County Jail, citing over 800 similar incidents of officer-on-inmate violence from 2020 to 2023. The jail has faced criticism from state oversight bodies, the U.S. Department of Justice, the press, and even its own leaders.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who oversees the jail, has previously acknowledged the need for improved training on de-escalation techniques to prevent physical altercations. Despite these acknowledgments, the lawsuit claims that the culture of violence persists under his supervision.

Smith is seeking compensatory and punitive damages alleging violations of her Fourteenth and First Amendment rights due to excessive force and retaliation. The lawsuit aims to hold the individual officers, Harris County, and Sheriff Gonzalez accountable for their actions and omissions.

The backstory:

Anasia Smith, a 22-year-old who moved from New York to Houston in February 2022, was arrested on June 27, 2023, for allegedly using a debit card without permission, a charge that was later dismissed. While detained at Harris County Jail, Smith maintained good behavior and was assigned as a "trusty," performing voluntary, unpaid duties such as cleaning housing units and distributing breakfast during overnight shifts. Exhausted from the demanding schedule, Smith attempted to resign from her position on July 15, 2023, but faced resistance from Officer Paulita Franco, leading to a confrontation as she tried to leave the unit following Officer Antondria Reece's indication that she could exit.

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to the Harris County Attorney's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a response to the allegations.