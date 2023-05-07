Legislation to investigate Harris County jail deaths has positive movement in committee hearing

Jacilet Griffin said she is happy to see a bill aimed at improving conditions at the Harris County jail getting positive feedback in the legislature.

House Bill 3434, authored by State Representative Ron Reynolds, calls on the Commission on Jail Standards to conduct a study to evaluate the living conditions and safety of inmates in the Harris County jail. It passed through the County Affairs committee.

"We filed this legislation so that there would be an audit on the way that they're housing and conducting these inmates to make sure they're looking at all safety precautions," said Reynolds. "That they're doing the body count with the cameras, figuring out if they need more training for those jailers. This bill is designed to shine a light, to find remedies because we can't keep letting this happen."

So far in 2023, 12 in-custody deaths have been reported in the jail. In March, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards told Harris County officials the jail failed to comply with minimum standards.

Evan Griffin Lee was one of the 28 deaths reported in 2022.

The 31-year-old was arrested in December 2021 in the Arcola area while walking home from a neighborhood store. Deputies say he had a warrant for his arrest - a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The family still questions the warrant on his record.

Evan's mother received a call from Ben Taub Hospital on March 18 about her son needing emergency surgery for severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead 4 days later.

Lee's death was ruled a homicide by the Texas Rangers, but his mother is still waiting for more details on the investigation.

"I received a death certificate in January, and I did not receive his autopsies from the medical examiner's office yet," said Griffin.

The bill was introduced to the County Affairs Committee in Evan's honor. Reynolds says it recently reported favorably without amendments and heads to the House for consideration.

HB 3434 would also include ways to ensure inmates living with mental health issues are separated from the general population. Lee's mother says her son was suffering at the time of his arrest.

"I say to anyone that is dealing with the gravity of such death of their loved ones, don't give up on trying to reach whomever and whatever to try and get answers," said Griffin. "And I think this is something Evan would definitely be proud of."