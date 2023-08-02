The sheriff’s office is investigating after a bomb threat targeting the Harris County Jail was called in on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bomb threat came in on a non-emergency line shortly before 9 a.m. at the jail at 1200 Baker Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say civilian staff were evacuated from the area and a safety perimeter was set up. The sheriff’s office says uniformed personnel and officers on duty remained in their designated areas of responsibility.

Houston police, the HCSO Bomb Squad, explosive detection K9S, SWAT, air and marine units responded to the scene for a sweep of the jail. Shortly before noon, the sheriff’s office said they expected to scene to be cleared up soon.

Officials say family visitation got pushed back during the investigation, but they expect it to resume on Wednesday afternoon.