The Brief A woman was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend in the 2200 block of Mason Road. The man allegedly then drove to a gas station and shot himself. The woman was taken to the hospital, and the man is dead.



A man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before driving to a gas station about 10 miles away and shooting himself, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital, and the man is dead.

Shooting on Mason Road

A woman was shot in her vehicle on Mason Road.

The initial shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Mason Road around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff, a man and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend were meeting, parked side by side in separate vehicles.

At some point, the man allegedly fired multiple shots and then drove off in his own vehicle.

The woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and then airlifted to another hospital.

She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Shooting at gas station

About 15 minutes later, deputies got a call from someone about the shooting and provided some information about the man.

Using the information, they ended up tracking the man to a gas station near the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway, the sheriff says.

Authorities say they found an armed man inside the gas station. The sheriff says he ingested what they believed to be narcotics and then shot himself.

He died at the scene. No law enforcement was injured.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The man and the woman have not been identified. The woman is believed to be 38 and the man 42.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation at the first scene because it was in the unincorporated part of the county.

The second scene at the gas station was in Houston city limits, so the Houston Police Department is leading the investigation there. The sheriff’s office is also conducting a parallel investigation at the second scene because their deputies were there at the time of the shooting.