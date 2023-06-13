The sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found along the side of a road in east Harris County on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. in the 18600 block of Van Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a worker was checking for litter in the area when the worker found the body about 10 feet from the roadway.

The sheriff says the body appears to be that of a man, and he appears to have been dead for several days.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates after a body was found along Van Road.

The sheriff says it’s unclear at this time if the man died from natural causes or if foul play was involved, but his death will be investigated as a homicide until authorities know otherwise.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science is investigating and will determine the man’s identity and his cause of death.