A Harris County man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a wrong-way crash that killed a 21-year-old driver, the sheriff’s office says.

William Trainor, 52, was arrested in the deadly crash that occurred in the 3100 block of US-90 around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Trainor was driving a pickup truck the wrong way when he struck a Kia Soul head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Authorities say the driver of the Kia Soul died from his injuries. Trainor was treated for his injuries, which were said to be minor.

The sheriff’s office says Trainor was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to court documents, Trainor’s blood alcohol level was allegedly approximately 2.5 times the legal limit.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the case.