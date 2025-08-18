Harris County inmate released from jail by mistake: HCSO

A Harris County inmate has been released by mistake and is now wanted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Inmate mistakenly released from jail

Troy Dugas

Troy Dugas, 36, was released on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. from the Harris County Jail, officials report.

According to authorities, Dugas was supposed to be serving a five-year sentence for assaulting a family member in Fort Bend County and a two-year sentence for evading arrest in Brazoria County.

Dugas is described as a 6-foot-1-inch-tall male weighing 215 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Dugas is asked to contact 911.