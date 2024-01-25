Expand / Collapse search
Harris County inmate planned to stab prosecutor with 9-inch shank

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Jail inmate was charged after they were found with a shank, court documents say.

Victor Guzman, 26, was charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility after he was found with a nine-inch shank.

According to officials, Guzman planned to stab a prosecutor in court.

He was previously charged with aggravated robbery and was booked at Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Guzman appeared in court on Thursday.