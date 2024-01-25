A Harris County Jail inmate was charged after they were found with a shank, court documents say.

Victor Guzman, 26, was charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility after he was found with a nine-inch shank.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Courtesy of Harris County 209th District Court

According to officials, Guzman planned to stab a prosecutor in court.

Victor Guzman

He was previously charged with aggravated robbery and was booked at Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Guzman appeared in court on Thursday.