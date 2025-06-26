The Brief I-45 is shut down in both directions at Cypresswood. The southbound feeder is also closed off. A woman, armed with a gun, is reportedly sitting in a chair on the freeway. Members of a Crisis Response Team are reportedly speaking to the woman.



The I-45 North Freeway is shut down in north Harris County due to an armed woman who is sitting in a chair on the roadway, authorities say.

I-45 shut down

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the incident occurred on I-45 near Cypresswood Drive.

Traffic is shut down in both directions, and the southbound feeder road is closed off so drivers can leave the freeway.

The constable’s office says their deputies were notified about an armed woman who was involved in a crash and was standing in the main lanes of the freeway. The constable’s office said the woman was refusing to comply or drop the weapon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman, armed with a pistol, is now seated on a chair in the southbound main lanes. The sheriff says she is expressing suicidal thoughts.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the incident or how many people are involved.

What's next:

Members of the Crisis Intervention Response Team are in communication with the woman.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Southbound traffic is being diverted to SH 99. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Cypresswood.

Anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.