An investigation is underway after a possible human skull was found in west Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made in a wooded area in the 100 block of Baker, near the Katy Freeway and Barker Cypress.

The sheriff says units located what appears to be a human skull.

Homicide and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.