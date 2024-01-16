Expand / Collapse search

Harris County investigation: Possible human skull found in woods on Baker

Harris County
An investigation is underway after a possible human skull was found in west Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made in a wooded area in the 100 block of Baker, near the Katy Freeway and Barker Cypress.

The sheriff says units located what appears to be a human skull.

Homicide and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.