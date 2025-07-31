Man found safe after going missing for nearly two weeks

The Brief A man was reported missing after he was last seen on July 20 in Sagelink Circle. Officials confirmed on August 1 that he had been found safe.



A man has been found safe after going missing in Harris County for almost two weeks.

Harris County missing man found safe

What we know:

Harris County officials said the man went missing on July 20. At the time, he was last seen 10300 block of Sagelink Circle. It is near Beamer Road and Scaresdale Boulevard.

As of August 1, officials say the man had been found safe.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.