North Harris County: Man killed, woman injured in hit-and-run on FM 1960; alleged drunk driver arrested

The Brief The crash was reported on FM 1960 by Aldine Westfield Road. The victims were reportedly walking on the shoulder of the road when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver allegedly showed signs of intoxication and refused to take sobriety tests.



An alleged drunk driver is facing charges for a deadly hit-and-run on FM 1960 in north Harris County.

Harris County crime: Deadly 1960 hit-and-run

What we know:

According to Constable Mark Herman, a man and woman were walking alongside FM 1960 in the Memorial Hills area when they were struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the crash happened in the 3100 block of 1960, near Aldine Westfield Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

When deputies found the driver, they say he showed signs of intoxication and refused to take any sobriety tests.

He was said to have been arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, Intoxication Assault, and Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at the scene.

There is no information on the woman's current condition.