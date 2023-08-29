Harris County hit-and-run: Bicyclist found dead after being struck

Harris County authorities are looking for any information on a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a person down near 993 Mason Road in Katy.

RELATED: Houston crime: Police search for luxury car driver who hit, seriously injured 2 pedestrians while racing

When they arrived with EMS, a man was found on the right shoulder with a bicycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on preliminary info, Sergeant Bondurant says the man was riding his bike and was hit by a car from the back. He was then projected onto the grass.

Mason Road bicyclist crash (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The driver did not stop or call 911.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Sgt. Bondurant says they will be gathering evidence and surveillance video from surrounding businesses.