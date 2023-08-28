Houston crime: Police search for luxury car driver who hit, seriously injured 2 pedestrians while racing

The street racing turned hit-and-run happened just south of downtown in the 3700 block of Alameda. The young man and woman who were hit had just walked out of Axelrad nightclub.

Thais De Gante, her 26-year-old sister, Greta, and Greta's coworker, Anthony Hernandez, were at Axelrad's last Friday night for an event.

"There was live music. We were hanging out. We were not even drinking, it was a very chill night," De Gante said.

At 10:30 p.m., Greta and Anthony said their goodbyes and left the club.

"Anthony went to the car with Greta to make sure she gets to her car safely," said De Gante.

Just moments later, De Gante says the music stopped.

"The lady was singing, and they completely shut down the music," she said. "And she said on the microphone, do we have a doctor? There's been an incident, we really need some help."

As first responders arrived, De Gante called Greta, who did not respond.

"She was kind of laying on the ground with her eyes open looking at the sky," she said. "I honestly froze, and my boyfriend was behind me, he's like, 'we're with you, Greta. We're right here, you're ok.'"

De Gante says an officer told her Greta and Anthony were struck by a new Porsche that was street racing.

"It's a White Porsche Panamera manufactured between 2021 and 2023," she said.

After hitting the couple, the driver went to Crawford Street and stopped.

"He let three people out of the car," said De Gante. "The witnesses say they just saw three people running as fast as they could like running away."

Greta was seriously injured.

"She broke her tibia and she also broke her ankle," her sister said. "She's not going to be able to walk for at least six months."

Anthony took the brunt of being hit by the $100,000 Porsche.

"He's going to have to relearn how to walk," said De Gante. "Full therapy sessions for I don't know how many months. He's not able to walk, his back is destroyed."

If you know the name of the driver involved or any off the passengers who ran off, call the Houston Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Division.