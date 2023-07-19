The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has reported a second heat-related death this summer.

According to the ME’s office, the 89-year-old was found unresponsive on a sidewalk at his apartment complex and died at the hospital on July 14.

The ME’s office listed his primary cause of death as hypertensive and valvular cardiovascular disease, but his contributory cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia.

Earlier this month, officials reported the area's first heat-related death. The 67-year-old man died at a hospital on June 24 after being transported from his home that didn’t have air conditioning.

The ME’s office listed his primary cause of death as hyperthermia with a contributory cause of death listed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Houston area has been experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s and even triple digits since mid-June, when the first heat advisory was issued. Since then, the area has had several days under advisories and extreme heat warnings.

The heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur each year in the United States.

Those at the greatest risk for heat-related illnesses include those younger than 4 years old or older than 65 years old, those who are overweight, or those with existing medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease, the CDC says. However, officials say even young people in good health can succumb to heat if proper precautions aren’t taken during hot weather, like avoiding strenuous physical activities.

