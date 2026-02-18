Houston ISD parents seek clarity in school closure meetings, question if proposal is final

The Brief Parents attended HISD meetings after the district announced 12 schools could close. One Burrus Elementary parent says families are still unclear whether closures are final. HISD says the meetings are designed to provide school-specific transition information and support families.



Parents packed into campus meetings this week after Houston ISD announced a list of schools that could close as part of its broader restructuring plan.

Outside Burrus Elementary, families told FOX 26 they were looking for clear answers — including where their children would attend school next year and whether the proposed closures are truly final.

Parents react to school closure proposal

What they're saying:

Matthew Wright, a parent at Burrus Elementary, said district leaders explained the campus currently serves roughly 170 students in a building designed to hold about 600. He said parents were also told revitalizing the aging campus could cost tens of millions of dollars.

Wright said families were told there may be options if the school closes, including reassignment to a nearby campus — such as Kennedy Elementary, located about two miles away — and potentially school choice options.

But Wright said the biggest concern for many families is clarity.

"One question that I wanted to know that I didn’t get to ask is how soon did they know about this?" Wright said. "They continue to speak about this as if it’s a proposal… it is very well possible, unlikely though, that Burrus does not close next year. But in my estimation, it’s gonna close."

He said even though district leaders described the closures as a proposal, many parents are operating under the assumption the campus will close so they can begin planning for next school year.

"We’re operating under the assumption that it’s closing," Wright said. "That’s the safe bet."

Several Houston ISD schools could possibly close

What we know:

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles has proposed closing 12 campuses for the 2026–2027 school year. The HISD Board of Managers is expected to vote on the proposal on Feb. 26.

The 12 campuses listed by HISD are:

Alcott Elementary Briscoe Elementary Burrus Elementary Franklin Elementary N.Q. Henderson Elementary Port Houston Elementary Ross Elementary Cage Elementary Fleming Middle School McReynolds Middle School Hobby Elementary Gulfton Middle College

What we don't know:

At this time parents are are unsure if this proposal is final and if the schools will close.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX26, HISD said it will hold parent meetings for all campuses impacted by potential closures.

"These meetings are designed to provide a personal setting where families can speak with campus and District leadership and receive important information specific to their school transition," the district said.

HISD added that parents at individual campuses received meeting information through ParentSquare and that the district’s current focus is on supporting families throughout the process.

What's next:

HISD’s Board of Managers is expected to vote on the proposed closures later this month.

Parents told FOX26 they are hoping for more definitive answers before any final decisions are made — including clear timelines, student reassignment plans, and details about transportation and academic programs.

For now, families say they are preparing for multiple possibilities while waiting to learn what is officially decided.