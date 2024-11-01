A Harris County man was shot and killed in his garage on Halloween, and authorities are still searching for the shooter.

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies and EMS responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Hawks Nest Drive between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a wounded man in his garage. He had been shot multiple times. He did not survive his injuries.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says some neighbors reported seeing someone in a Halloween mask, possibly a Michael Myers mask, in the area at the time of the shooting. However, authorities say they don’t know if that person was actually involved.

The sheriff’s office is reviewing surveillance video from homes in the neighborhood to try to get a description of the shooter.