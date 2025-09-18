Huffman: Person dies after allegedly shooting himself during traffic stop, officials say

The Brief A DPS trooper reportedly stopped a vehicle on Huffman-Cleveland Road and FM 2100. The person allegedly left the vehicle and shot himself. Officials say the vehicle's registration was expired, and the person has warrants.



A person has died after reportedly shooting himself during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County.

Huffman FM 2100: Suspect dies with self-inflicted gunshot

What we know:

The incident was reported on Huffman Cleveland Road and FM 2100.

According to Texas DPS, a trooper was making a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration.

The person in the vehicle reportedly had warrants and the trooper ordered him to exit the vehicle, but he allegedly fled on foot and shot himself.

Officials say the person was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight, but he has since been pronounced deceased.

No other injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The person has not been identified.

This is a developing news report. We will update if more information is available.