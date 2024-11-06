Harris County voters approve Flood Control District proposition

Voters in Harris County approved Proposition A, which will grant $100 million in a year-in, year out investment toward maintenance of channels.

However, the $100 million investment will cost the average homeowner about $60 on their tax rate.

The Harris County Flood Control District says funding won’t hit until the first quarter, and this funding will help them better address the maintenance backlog.

"I think we are focused broadly on areas where we have urgent needs as well as our citizens' services. In terms of prioritization, the way that we are approaching this is through a lens of science and engineering. Where are the opportunities for us to work that have the likelihood of failure, as well as the risk of failure?" said Tina Petersen, Executive Director with Harris County Flood Control District.

The Harris County Flood Control District says conversations with commissioners court about maintenance backlog, on top of looking at recent disasters, now is the time to tackle flooding in Harris County.

"We have had a lot of additional responsibility that we have gained, and we have our 2018 bond program that we are implementing. We know that during Hurricane Beryl the projects that we have been constructing have made a difference, they have protected hundreds of homes," said Tina Petersen.

However, folks like Bob Rehak of Kingwood, did not support Proposition A and have concerns about where the money would actually go.

"In the 2018 flood bond, they promised to take care of the worst flooding first. But then as soon as the flood bond was passed, they changed the deal. They decided to focus all the money in low income areas, regardless of flood risks. We had the worst flooding up here in the county," Rehak said. "The second time was 2022, the democratic members of commissioners court promised that each precinct would get a minimum of $220 million out of that deal. And shortly after that, they had changed their mind and had given precinct 3, which is where we are, because of redistricting, $157 million."

Rehak says his area of Lake Houston sees a lot of flooding, but has been left out of funding.

"We have to monitor closely how flood control is spending the money, to ensure everyone gets their fair share," Rehak said.

However, when it comes to where the money will go, the flood control district says there are key issues that will be addressed.

"We have our preventative maintenance work that’s moving and looking at making sure our channels stay clear. We have our repair replace restoration program where we are fixing large areas of erosion where we have large sediment build up. We have to actually do an engineering project to fix those things and so that’s where a lot of the funding will actually be spent." Petersen said.

The Flood Control District does add that this work will take time, but their goal is to get staff out quickly, but they also need the communities' help in reporting any issues to move this process along quickly.