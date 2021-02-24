Harris County event offers free legal aid for renters facing eviction

article

Harris County renters facing the possibility of eviction for nonpayment of rent can learn about their rights and get help applying for rental assistance during a free event this weekend.

Local officials and community leaders are teaming up for the drive-thru event that is being held at three locations on Saturday.

The event will provide renters with information about their rights under the CDC order preventing evictions for nonpayment of rent. Volunteer attorneys will help tenants determine if they qualify for protection under the CDC guidelines. Those who qualify can get help to complete and sign the required declaration on the spot.

Volunteers will also be available to help tenants apply for rental assistance through the Texas Rent Relief Program or the Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Renters can apply for the Texas Rent Relief Program now at https://texasrentrelief.com or by calling 1-833-989-7368.

The Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on February 25. Renters can apply at https://houstonharrishelp.org/renters.html or by calling 211.

Tenants planning to attend are encouraged to apply for both of these new rental assistance programs as soon as possible, even if they have previously applied for or received other rental assistance. Those who cannot do it on their own can receive help at the event.

The free drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at these three locations:

- Jim Fontana Annex, 14350 Wallisville Rd Houston TX 77049

- Harris County Precinct 1 Building, 2727 El Camino

- Iron Workers Local 84 Apprentice Training Center, 7521 Fauna St