2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says.

Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities announced Tuesday. According to HCSO, Ernest is believed to be the shooter.

Authorities say the boy, his mother and two older brothers were at the home in the 13800 block of McNair Street when the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. June 12.

Vasquez was shot while in bed and was able to get up and tell his mom that he had been shot before he became unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, but he did not survive his injuries.

Two weeks ago, the sheriff’s office announced that the first suspect, Denzel Perkins, had been charged with felony murder.

In his first court appearance after his arrest, officials revealed that Perkins had admitted only to being the driver involved in the shooting.