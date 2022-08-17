Deadly Harris County drive-by shooting: Suspect charged after boy shot in bed

article

A suspect has been charged in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a boy at an east Harris County home two months ago, the sheriff’s office says.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Denzel Perkins, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with felony murder.

Authorities say 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, his mother and two older brothers were at the home in the 13800 block of McNair Street when the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. June 12.

The sheriff’s office says a car drove by and someone fired multiple shots into the home.

Vasquez was shot while in bed and was able to get up and tell his mom that he had been shot before he became unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, Perkins admitted to taking part in the drive-by shooting. He was placed in the Harris County Jail.