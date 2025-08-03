Northwest Harris County: Dog attack leaves woman seriously injured; authorities seeking more information
HOUSTON - A woman was flown to a hospital after she was allegedly attacked by dogs on Saturday night in northwest Harris County.
Harris County: Dog attack reported on Mills Road
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the dog attack happened somewhere around the 9200 block of Mills Road, near FM 1960 and Tomball Parkway.
The woman's injuries are said to be serious.
What we don't know:
There's no other information on the victim, the dogs, who the dogs belong to, or why they attacked.
What you can do:
Harris County detectives are looking for more information on the attack. Anyone with any knowledge of this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez